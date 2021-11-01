Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:29 pm

Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

KEYT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers extended their strong start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 27 shots. Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy each had a goal for the expansion Kraken, who have lost two straight. Joey Daccord made 18 saves for Seattle.  

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content