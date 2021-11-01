Cavaliers hold off Hornets’ 4th quarter rally, win 113-110

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win 113-110 Monday night and close out a five-game trip on a positive note. Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points and two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left. LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.