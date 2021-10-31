Saints lose Jameis Winston to “significant” knee injury
By The Associated Press
Jameis Winston and Sam Darnold got hurt running the ball and kicker Chris Boswell was injured throwing it. Winston was carted to the locker room with a “significant” left knee injury when Buccaneers linebacker Devin White pulled him down on a scramble in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 36-27 win over Tampa Bay. Winston was taken to the medical tent before a cart took him away. White was flagged for a horse-collar tackle. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and led the Saints to the comeback win. Darnold and Boswell suffered concussions.