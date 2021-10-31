Ryan endures one of his least productive games with Falcons

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan had an afternoon to forget Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 14th-year veteran endured one of his worst days as Atlanta’s quarterback, getting his hand stepped on in the second quarter, throwing for 146 yards on 20 of 27 passing, and finishing with a 67.8 passer rating. He had two interceptions in a 19-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Ryan’s passing yards marked the third fewest he’s thrown for in a full game, the only ones worse coming in a 131-yard performance in a home loss to Baltimore on Dec. 2, 2018, and a 134-yard outing on Dec. 21, 2008 in a win at Minnesota.