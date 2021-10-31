Revived under Moyes, West Ham keeps on winning

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham has an unusual situation on its hands. It can’t stop winning. The Hammers are top of its Europa League group with three wins in three games and won their third straight Premier League game on Sunday. West Ham beat Aston Villa 4-1 to move level on points with third-place Manchester City. The victory came only four days after the Hammers ended City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder by knocking Pep Guardiola’s team out to reach the quarterfinals. West Ham is level on 20 points with third-place Manchester City but Hammers manager David Moyes says his team won’t be relaxing any time soon. Leeds beat last-place Norwich 2-1 in the other EPL game Sunday.