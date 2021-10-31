Rams get 5 sacks to shut down Mills, Texans in 38-22 win

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams hurried, harassed and all-around befuddled Houston Texans rookie Davis Mills. By the time Mills and the Texans got anything going, the Rams were up by 38 points and quarterback Matthew Stafford had been pulled for a backup. Houston went on to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the 38-22 loss after the outcome of the game had long been decided. The Rams had a season-high five sacks, including two for Leonard Floyd and 1½ for Donald.