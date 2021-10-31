Skip to Content
Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks 107-95 on Sunday to hand the defending NBA champions their third straight loss. Mike Conley added 20 points, Jordan Clarkson had 15 and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 as Utah rebounded from its first loss of the season. Milwaukee has dropped three home games over the last five nights and has shot 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during that stretch. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

