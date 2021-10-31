Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:48 pm

Defensive penalties compound Brady’s blunders, doom Bucs

KEYT

By GUERRY SMITH
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have all of the advantages when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a second-quarter knee injury. Instead, they beat themselves. Three Brady turnovers and a slew of defensive penalties aided New Orleans backup Trevor Siemian. The Bucs had a chance to take command of the NFC South. Instead their lead over the Saints has dwindled to a half-game with a 36-27 loss Sunday. The Bucs tied a season high with 11 penalties for 99 yards. That included six defensive infractions that helped the Saints score 13 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content