Barcelona: Health issues set to sideline Piqué and Aguero

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s problems continue to compound ahead of its Champions League match at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday. Gerard Piqué and Sergio Aguero are not likely to make the trip to Ukraine because of health issues. The club says veteran defender Piqué has “a right calf strain” that will sideline him for “the foreseeable future.” Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after leaving Saturday’s Spanish league match feeling dizzy. Barcelona was held by relegation-threatened Alavés 1-1 on Saturday at home for its third consecutive setback.