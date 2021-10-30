Swanson breaks out with tying HR to spark Braves’ big inning

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson picked a good time to drive in his first run of the World Series. Atlanta was trailing 2-1 in the seventh inning when Swanson hit a 95 mph fastball from Cristian Javier over the right field wall for his first homer of the postseason, tying the game. Pinch-hitter Jorge Soler followed with a go-ahead homer. The Braves won 3-2 and lead the Series, three games to one. Before his homer, Swanson had been 2 for 11 in the World Series. He lined out and struck out in his first two at-bats of the game.