Shaheed helps Weber State pull away, beat Idaho State 40-17

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Rashid Shaheed had a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, and Weber State beat Idaho State 40-17. Jayden Dawson’s pick-6 pulled Idaho State to 20-17 with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter before Shaheed scored on the ensuing kickoff. Kris Jackson ran into the end zone from the 1 and Winston Reid scored on a punt return for Weber State (3-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked 23rd in the FCS Coaches Poll. Hunter Hayes completed 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Idaho State (1-4, 1-6).