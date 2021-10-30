S.C. St. holds off N.C. Central 27-24 for third straight win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Corey Fields Jr. threw two touchdowns and Kendrell Flowers ran for 121 yards and a touchdown and South Carolina State held off North Carolina Central 27-24. Michael Brunson intercepted Davius Richard with four seconds left to preserve the win for the Bulldogs. Richard’s 74-yard touchdown run on the Eagles’ first drive made it 7-0. South Carolina State knotted it a 7-all when Flowers ran it in from 34 yards out. Later, Fields threw a 14-yard pass to Flowers and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Richard threw for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 62 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.