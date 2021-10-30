Montana holds off Southern Utah 20-19

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Welknel blocked a field goal attempt with 3:06 to play, Justin Ford returned an interception for a touchdown and Montana escaped with a 20-19 win over Southern Utah. The underdog Thunderbirds led most of the way, answering quickly each time the Grizzlies grabbed a lead after a missed extra point put Southern Utah’s early lead at 9-0. Montana, ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll, capped the scoring with a 30-yard Kevin Macias field goal early in the fourth quarter. This time Southern Utah didn’t answer, even though the Grizzlies gave the Thunderbirds chances with an interception and fumble.