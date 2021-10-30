Maryland snaps skid with 38-35 victory over Indiana

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and Maryland snapped its three-game losing streak with a 38-35 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins trailed 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by Indiana’s Stephen Carr in the third, but Maryland answered with two touchdown drives before the quarter was over. Challen Faamatau put the Terps ahead with a 1-yard scoring run, and then Tagovailoa connected with Carlos Carriere for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 28-17. Joseph Petrino made a 41-yard field goal with 1:20 remaining to give Maryland a 38-28 lead, and the Terrapins recovered the onside kick after a late Indiana touchdown.