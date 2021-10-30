Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:01 pm

Landeskog’s 2 goals, 2 assists power Avalanche past Wild 4-1

KEYT

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado’s go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson as the Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon added a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves. Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line. Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content