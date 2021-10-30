Just like dad: Giovanni Simeone making his mark in Serie A

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Giovanni Simeone is finally starting to emerge from his father’s shadow in Serie A. The son of Diego Simeone scored twice as Hellas Verona beat struggling Juventus 2-1. The younger Simeone is having quite a week. He also scored all four goals in Verona’s 4-1 win over Lazio last Sunday. He says that “dad did his thing and I’m doing mine. Every day, every year I get more mature.” Juventus is struggling to regroup after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Manchester United and also lost to Sassuolo on Wednesday after conceding a late winner.