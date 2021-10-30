International star Ecurie D DK wins Breeders Crown Open Trot

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — International star Ecurie D DK was an impressive winner Saturday in the $650,000 Breeders Crown Open Trot at the Meadowlands Racetrack. The 5-year-old is 2 for 2 since arriving in the U.S. He won 15 of 21 starts in Europe before winning the Allerage Stakes this month at the Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. In the Breeders Crown, he easily handled the top older trotters in North America. There were a few anxious moments for trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt as the 1-2 favorite was bottled up in traffic rounding the second turn. Once they escaped the jam, Ecurie D DK strode powerfully through the lane to beat stablemate Back Of The Neck by 2 1/4 lengths. The time was 1:52. He paid $3 to win.