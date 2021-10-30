Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks

By KEVIN COONEY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94. Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton all adding to the scoring party. Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor and had four assists. Embiid — who has been forced to play at the perimeter and away from the post because of nagging knee issues left over from last year’s postseason — shot 5 of 13 and grabbed five rebounds.