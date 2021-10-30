Halep, Kontaveit ease into final in Romania

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1. The Romanian set up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Transylvania Open. Kontaveit extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal match. Top-seeded Halep is 3-0 against No. 2 Kontaveit and didn’t drop a set in those matches. Halep is seeking her 23rd WTA title. Kontaveit has won three tournaments this season, and four overall.