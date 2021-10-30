Grant scores 22, Pistons beat Magic in Cunningham’s debut

DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 22 points, No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham added seven rebounds in his NBA debut and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 110-103 for their first win of the season. Cunningham missed the preseason and the first four games of the regular season with a sprained ankle. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points for Detroit, while Saddiq Bey and Josh Jackson each scored 13. Brothers Franz (19 points) and Moritz Wagner (13) combined for 32 points for the Magic (1-6), including seven 3-pointers. Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds.