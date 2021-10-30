Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jamyest Williams scored on a 23-yard run with 26 seconds remaining to lift Georgia State to a 21-14 victory over Georgia Southern. Williams’ decisive touchdown came barely one minute after Georgia Southern’s Logan Wright had tied the score on a 9-yard run with 1:39 left in the fourth. In a game in which the teams would combine for more than 850 yards total offense, the score was tied at 7 entering the fourth quarter. With 11:19 remaining, Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg scored on a 3-yard run to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead that stood up until the final two minutes.