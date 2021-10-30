England gives old rival Australia 8-wicket thrashing at WCup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jos Buttler was near his brutal best as England thrashed old rival Australia by eight wickets with 50 balls to spare at the cricket T20 World Cup. Buttler smashed 71 from 32 balls with five thumping sixes as England’s batters quickly finished off what its bowlers had started by knocking the Australians over for 125. The result put England top of Group 1 outright and underlined its status as one of the favorites for the title having lost the final of the last T20 World Cup in 2016.