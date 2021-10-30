Doege, Brown lead West Virginia over No. 22 Iowa State 38-31

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown rushed for two scores and West Virginia upset No. 22 Iowa State 38-31 on Saturday. West Virginia came alive on offense after averaging 20 points in its first four league games. Iowa State was missing injured leading tackler Mike Rose and the league’s top defense gave up a season-high 492 yards. Breece Hall rushed for 167 yards for the Cyclones. But he fumbled reaching for the potential tying touchdown with about 6 minutes left and West Virginia’s Alonzo Addae recovered. Iowa State got the ball back but Brock Purdy’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.