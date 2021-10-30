Devils spoil Crosby’s season debut with 4-2 win over Pens

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Saturday night. Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander. Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery Sept. 8. Jeff Carter, who also played Saturday for Pittsburgh, missed three games after entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol following a confirmed positive test. Andreas Johnsson scored twice for New Jersey, including an empty-net goal with 1:43 left. Jimmy Vesey had a short-handed goal.