Davis sparks huge 2nd half in Southeast Missouri State’s win

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, Shabari Davis returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Southeast Missouri State celebrated homecoming with a 38-15 victory over Eastern Illinois. Davis’ 86-yard run with the second-half kickoff sparked a 31-point second half for the Redhawks. After Kenny Doak added a field goal, CJ Ogbonna ran for a touchdown and threw for two more. Hess needed 101 yards to reach 1,000 for the season and finished the game with 1,006 yards. His 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was his 13th TD of the season.