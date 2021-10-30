Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:18 pm

Bonner, Utah State race past Hawaii 45-31

KEYT

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and Utah State defeated Hawaii 45-31. Bonner was 21-of-30 passing and combined with Elelyon Noa’s career day of 111 yards on 23 carries, the Aggies piled up 564 yards of total offense. Deven Thompkins hauled in seven passes for 176 yards, his sixth 100-yard game this season and pushed him past 1,000 yards for the season. Noa’s short touchdown run and Justin McGriff’s 34-yard touchdown reception helped Utah State to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns for Hawaii (4-5, 1-3). 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content