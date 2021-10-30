Barnes leads Raptors past Pacers

PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94. Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 lead on a Fred VanFleet three with 1:44 remaining. Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut. The Raptors have won three in a row, including 118-100 over Indiana at home on Thursday. The Pacers have lost six of seven.