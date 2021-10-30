All Blacks run in 7 tries in 54-16 rugby rout of Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand extended its 68-year rugby dominance of Wales with a 54-16 rout in Cardiff as Beauden Barrett marked his 100th test with two of the All Blacks’ seven tries. There was also a 16th try in 11 tests for right winger Will Jordan. He provided the moment of the match with a wonderful individual score that started in his own half. Tries in the final 16 minutes by Dalton Papali’i, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown and Barrett pushed the All Blacks well clear of a depleted Welsh team that lost captain Alun Wyn Jones to a left-arm injury in his record 149th cap for Wales.