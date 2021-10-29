Pendrith soaks in a peaceful Bermuda with 61 for the lead

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Taylor Pendrith took advantage of some beautiful weather in Bermuda. One day after it was a battle in the wind and rain, the 30-year-old Canadian shot 61 at Port Royal. He had a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Rodgers shot 64. Sixteen players are separated by five shots going into the weekend. Pendrith got married two weeks ago and wasn’t sure what to expect out of his game. Given weather so nice it felt like a honeymoon, he showed his game was just fine. Patrick Reed was six shots behind.