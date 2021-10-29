Jokic boosts Nuggets on a bruised knee, beat Mavs 106-75

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 11 points and 16 rebounds on a bruised right knee, Will Barton added 17 points and the Denver Nuggets routed the Dallas Mavericks 106-75. Jokic was a game-time decision after hurting his knee Tuesday in Utah. The reigning NBA MVP was an efficient 5 of 9 from the floor. He also had eight assists. Jokic’s night was done early with the Nuggets comfortably up by 31 points heading into the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic scored 16 points for the Mavericks. They were playing for a second straight night. The Nuggets dominated down low, outscoring Dallas by a 50-22 margin in the paint.