Falling stars: Astros big hitters stuck in World Series skid

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Houston Astros are still waiting for all their stars to break loose after a 2-0 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the World Series. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are stuck in a collective slump with the Astros trailing two games to one. Houston didn’t have a hit until the eighth inning and finished with just two mere singles in this loss at Truist Park. Maybe the weather was to blame. The temperatures were in the 40s and it was misty and windy, causing frosty breaths on the field. More likely, it was the matchup. Not a single Houston hitter in the lineup had ever faced Braves starter Ian Anderson.