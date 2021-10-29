Di Maria leads PSG to 2-1 comeback win over Lille

PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as Paris Saint-Germain rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1 on Friday to stretch its lead at the top of the French league to 10 points. Canada striker Jonathan David gave Lille the lead with a first-time effort in the 31st minute, but Di Maria made the difference in the second half. The Argentina forward provided a clipped pass for Marquinhos, who volleyed home from six yards in the 74th. Di Maria then played a one-two with Neymar before burying the ball into the bottom corner in the 88th.