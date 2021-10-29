Skip to Content
Capitals hand Coyotes 8th consecutive loss to start season

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0. It’s the Coyotes’ eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson’s goal with 7:58 left in the third period was Washington’s third in 25 opportunities on the power play dating to opening night. The Capitals came up empty on their first five power-play chances against Arizona before breaking through. Ovechkin’s goal was his NHL-best ninth of the season and 739th of his career. Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in defeat.

