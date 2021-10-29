Brave hook? Anderson yanked after 5 no-hit innings in Game 3

By CHARLES ODUM

ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a troublingly short-handed pitching staff that could use as much length as possible from its starters, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker pulled starter Ian Anderson with a 1-0 lead over Houston and a no-hitter through five innings of World Series Game 3. The no-hitter didn’t hold, but the Braves’ lead did. A 2-0, two-hit victory put them ahead in the Series, two games to one. Still, Snitker’s hook of his red-hot rookie was a head scratcher for some. Why pull a starter amid a no-hitter? Why put more strain on a bullpen which must carry the load in Games 4 and 5?