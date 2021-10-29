49ers DT Javon Kinlaw has season-ending knee surgery

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season. Kinlaw hurt his knee last December in Dallas and missed the final two games of the season. He underwent surgery in the offseason but never completely healed. He was slowed by the injury in training camp and managed to play four games before being sidelined again. Now he’s out until next season after general manager John Lynch, doctors and Kinlaw decided on another operation.