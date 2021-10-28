Yorkshire takes no disciplinary action after racism report

LEEDS, England (AP) — English cricket team Yorkshire will take no disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives despite a report that found one of its former captains was the victim of racial harassment and bullying. Former England under-19 captain Azeem Rafiq said in interviews last year that as a Muslim he was made to feel like an “outsider” during his time at Yorkshire from 2008-18 and that he was close to taking his own life. A formal independent investigation was commissioned by Yorkshire into more than 40 allegations made by Rafiq. Seven of them were upheld in a report released last month.