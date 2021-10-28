Trick or treat: Big Ben, Steelers visit Browns on Halloween

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — It’s always a little scary when the Browns and Steelers get together. And this year, they’re doing it on Halloween. One of the NFL’s nastiest rivalries has been dominated by Pittsburgh since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger arrived in 2004, but the Browns have won the last two meetings. Cleveland ended a long winless drought by beating Pittsburgh in last season’s wild-card round. The Steelers swear they’re not seeking revenge and are only focused on keeping this season rolling in the right direction. The Browns are hoping quarterback Baker Mayfield returns after sitting out last week with an injured left shoulder.