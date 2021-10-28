Skip to Content
Rashid hopes to give people back home something to celebrate

By RIZWAN ALI
AP Sports Writer

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan is hoping to give the people back home something to remember with a match against Pakistan looming at the T20 World Cup. Rashid didn’t get along well with his country’s cricket administrators after the Taliban took over and the hierarchy of the cricket board changed. He stepped down shortly after the squad for the T20 World Cup squad was announced. He’s back with the team and said things were getting better at home. Afghanistan plays Pakistan on Friday in Dubai. Rashid says “as a team we are here to play good cricket and give them a kind of performance and kind of win that they could celebrate there.”

