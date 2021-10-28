Marlins, Miguel Rojas agree to $10 million, 2-year deal

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Shortstop Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins have announced a two-year, $10 million contract. The deal has the 32-year-old Rojas under contract through 2023. He will make $5 million in each of the next two seasons. Rojas batted .265 this season for Miami with nine home runs and 48 RBIs. No current member of the Marlins roster has appeared in more games for the franchise than Rojas. He has played in 730 games for Miami. That’s the ninth most in team history.