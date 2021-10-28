Lille heads to Paris to face PSG in French league

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille is trying just to stay in the top half of the standings instead of challenging at the top of the French league. Lille has been struggling with consistency in its bid to back up the team’s unexpected title triumph and currently occupies 10th place in the 20-team league. It’s next match won’t make things any easier. The team plays at leader Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. Then there’s a trip to Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lille center back Jose Fonte says “it’s tough because I really want to have a good season where we can fight for a Top 4 finish. It’s tough for us.”