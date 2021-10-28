Jets’ White relishing ‘pretty freakin’ cool’ starting QB gig

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was once a high school pitcher with big league dreams. Now he’s preparing for his first NFL start as the New York Jets’ quarterback. White will fill in Sunday for the injured Zach Wilson against the surging Cincinnati Bengals. He hadn’t taken a snap in a regular-season game before last week when he went 20 of 32 for 202 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in New York’s 54-13 loss at New England. White switched his focus from baseball to football late in high school and became an NFL draft prospect in two seasons at Western Kentucky.