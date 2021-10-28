Florida moving on from ex-coach amid ‘false narratives’

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Lavender Briggs says there are “a bunch of false allegations and narratives going around” regarding what happened during former women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer’s tumultuous tenure. Briggs says former teammate Cydnee Kinslow “doesn’t speak for me; she doesn’t speak for the team.” Kinslow was one of several Florida players who detailed Newbauer’s abuse, which allegedly included verbal and physical harassment against players, assistants and staff members. The current Gators offered few details about what happened during Newbauer’s time in Gainesville. They insist they are moving on with each other and interim coach Kelly Rae Finley.