Dolphins QB Tagovailoa focuses attention on facing Bills

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dismisses the speculation on his unsettled future and the reality of Miami’s six-game skid by focusing on facing the division rival Buffalo Bills this weekend. Tagovailoa spent the week dismissing questions on the Dolphins’ interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson from Houston. On Sunday, the second-year player faces an opponent against whom he sustained injured ribs which led to him missing three weeks. Buffalo has won six straight meetings against Miami, and comes out of its bye week still smarting from a 34-31 loss at Tennessee.