Christian Pulisic returns to training for Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea says Christian Pulisic has resumed training ahead of Saturday’s match at winless Newcastle. The 23-year-old Pulisic has not featured since Aug. 14 when he scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the league season. The American forward injured an ankle while on international duty in early September — his sixth significant injury in his two-plus years at Chelsea. The club posted a brief update on returning players — Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta — along with photos of them at training. The Premier League leaders play Newcastle on Saturday.