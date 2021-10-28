Chiefs aim to get on track as Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New York Giants think the Kansas City Chiefs are still one of the heavyweights in the NFL even though the two-time defending AFC champs are just 3-4 through their first seven games. The Chiefs believe in themselves, too. But if Kansas City is going to claw back into playoff contention, it had better start against the struggling Giants on Monday night. The Chiefs play five of their next six games at Arrowhead Stadium with a bye week thrown in the mix. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play despite taking a wicked blow to the head against Tennessee.