Bush’s Push: A year after ACL injury, Steelers LB evolving

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is still searching for consistency a year removed from ACL surgery in his left knee. Bush has played well at times during Pittsburgh’s 3-3 start, but has also seen his playing time take a small hit. Bush played every down during the 2020 season before being injured. This season, he hasn’t played more than 90% of the snaps in a given week. Bush says he’s fine with being part of a rotation as long as the Steelers win. Pittsburgh travels to Cleveland this weekend to take on the 4-3 Browns.