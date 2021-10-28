AP source: Padres hire Oakland’s Bob Melvin as manager

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been officially announced. Melvin, 60, will receive a three-year deal, the person said. Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.