AP source: Angels hire McIlvaine as new scouting director

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have hired Tim McIlvaine as their new scouting director. The source confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Angels hadn’t made a public announcement of the hire. McIlvaine has spent the past 16 years working for the Milwaukee Brewers in several roles, including assistant scouting director. McIlvaine replaces Matt Swanson, who was dismissed last week after overseeing the Angels’ past five drafts.