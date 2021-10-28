Andersen’s SO sends Hurricanes to franchise-best 6-0-0 start

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins. The Hurricanes are 6-0-0, building an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. Tony DeAngelo and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal. The Bruins lost to an unbeaten team for the second night in a row.