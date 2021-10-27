White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of the injured Zach Wilson. White filled in for Wilson last Sunday after the rookie quarterback injured his right knee in New York’s 54-13 loss at New England. Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament and will be sidelined at least two weeks. The Jets acquired the 36-year-old Joe Flacco from Philadelphia on Monday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Flacco will not practice until Friday because of personal reasons, but is participating in remote meetings.